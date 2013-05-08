FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Netanyahu discuss regional security, Mideast peace in call
Obama, Netanyahu discuss regional security, Mideast peace in call

U.S. President Barack Obama (front L) participates in a farewell ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (front R) at Tel Aviv International Airport March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed regional security and Middle East peace in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the White House said.

It is the first conversation between the two leaders the White House has made public since Israeli jets attacked Syrian targets twice in recent days.

The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation on a range of security issues, the White House said but did not provide further details.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
