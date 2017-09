U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday and discussed recent developments on Iran, Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, and other regional issues, the White House said on Monday.

“The two leaders agreed to continue their close coordination on a range of security issues,” the White House said.