WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will host Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi for an official visit on Oct. 18, the White House said on Monday.
Obama and Renzi, whose countries are NATO allies, have discussed security and economic issues in the past including the fight against Islamic State in Libya, the conflict in Ukraine, and the European economy.
"Italy is one of our closest and strongest allies and we cooperate across a range of shared interests from addressing climate change and the global refugee crisis, to promoting global security and inclusive economic growth," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters during a daily briefing.
Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, will be guests at a state dinner on the evening of the visit, Earnest said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Peter Cooney)
