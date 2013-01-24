FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry: would be "totally" committed to enforcing Iran sanctions
January 24, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Kerry: would be "totally" committed to enforcing Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Kerry, President Barack Obama’s nominee to be secretary of state, said on Thursday he would be “totally” committed to enforcing U.S. sanctions against Iran.

He also said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he is hopeful there can be progress with Tehran on the diplomatic front.

The panel had been expected to quiz Kerry about his approach to Iran. Critics have said he has failed to push for tougher sanctions to discourage the Islamic Republic from pursuing its nuclear program.

Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
