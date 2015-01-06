FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keystone pipeline would have little impact on gas prices: White House
January 6, 2015 / 2:50 AM / 3 years ago

Keystone pipeline would have little impact on gas prices: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pause while speaking about immigration reform at the Copernicus Community Center in Chicago November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Barack Obama believes the proposed Keystone XL (TRP.TO) pipeline would have little impact on U.S. gas prices but a spokesman would not say whether he would veto Republican legislation related to the project.

Republicans want Obama to approve the pipeline, which would carry tar sands oil from Canada. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama would wait to see any legislation they propose before determining whether to veto it.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

