Chicago Mayor Emanuel moves to transfer parkland for Obama library

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Hoping to boost Chicago’s chances as the site for President Barack Obama’s future library, Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday introduced an ordinance that would allow for the transfer of parkland for the site.

“The Obama Library belongs in Chicago, and I remain committed to bringing the library to our great city,” Emanuel said in a statement.

The proposed rules would permit the transfer of parkland to the city of Chicago if Washington or Jackson parks are chosen by the Barack Obama Foundation, which is overseeing the future presidential library.

Both parks are located on the city’s South Side, near the Obamas’ Chicago home and where Obama once taught law at the University of Chicago.

Four proposals have been made for the library, of which two are in Chicago. These two are from the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The other two proposals are from New York’s Columbia University and the University of Hawaii.

The Foundation will make a final recommendation to the president and first lady. They are expected to decide on the site in the first quarter of 2015.

Mayoral candidate Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who is running against Emanuel, called the proposed rules “a land grab” that is not in residents’ best interest.

The proposal must be considered by the Chicago Park District at its Feb. 11 meeting. The majority of Chicago’s aldermen support the proposal, so it is likely to be approved at the Council’s March meeting.

Under the proposed ordinance, a group of community leaders would identify land that can be turned into green space to make up for the land covered by the library building.