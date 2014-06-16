Obama's oldest daughter Malia works on TV set for a day: report

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Malia (R) and Sasha leave after attending Easter service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, was spotted working as a production assistant for a day on the set of a CBS television program starring Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry, according to the entertainment web site TheWrap.

Malia Obama, who turns 16 on July 4, was allowed to clap together the board that marks the start of shooting a scene, on the set of “Extant,” a science-fiction series that is due to begin airing in July, TheWrap said, citing an individual with knowledge of the production.

The office of first lady Michelle Obama had no comment on the report. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he had seen the report but declined to comment. A CBS Corp representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Malia will be in the 11th grade come September at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. She is an aspiring filmmaker and a fan of the television program “Girls,” the New Yorker said in a profile of the president in January.

Amblin Television, a production company founded by Steven Spielberg, is one of the producers of “Extant.” Spielberg is listed as executive producer for one of the program’s episodes.

Spielberg gave $1 million to Priorities USA Action, a super PAC (Political Action Committee) that supported the re-election of Obama in 2012, according to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks political fund-raising.