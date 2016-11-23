U.S. President Barack Obama awards NBA star Michael Jordan the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama awards polymath scientist Richard Garwin (R) the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Robert Redford during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama awards broadcaster Vin Scully the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Bill (C) and Melinda (L) Gates receive their Presidential Medals of Freedom from U.S. President Barack Obama (R) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NBA star Michael Jordan (rear) and musician Bruce Springsteen attend the Presidential Medal of Freedom awards in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Retired NBA basketball Hall of Fame player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L) reacts as U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Robert DeNiro in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama awarded the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honor in the United States - to 21 key figures at a star-studded ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

Obama presented the prestigious medal to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda for philanthropic work, former basketball players Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and actors Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Robert Redford.

"It's useful when you think about this incredible collection of people to realize that this is what makes us the greatest nation on earth," Obama said.

The medal is given annually to those who have made outstanding contributions to the national interests of the United States, to security, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Other recipients this year were rock star Bruce Springsteen, soul singer Diana Ross, Native American community leader Elouise Cobell and NASA moon landing computer scientist Margaret H. Hamilton.

TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who was also awarded the medal, conducted a "mannequin challenge", a video that features people frozen in place, with the recipients.

Obama leaves office in January after eight years, with Republican businessman Donald Trump taking charge.

(Reporting Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)