White House says opposes House bill on restaurant calories
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 10, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

White House says opposes House bill on restaurant calories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tracy Duve serves nachos at Tony's I-75 Restaurant in Birch Run, Michigan, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Molly Riley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it opposes a bill from the U.S. House of Representatives that it said would undercut regulations aimed at requiring fast food and chain restaurants to disclose the calories in food they sell.

But the White House stopped short of issuing a formal veto threat for the bill, which it said “would undercut the objective of providing clear, consistent calorie information to consumers.”

Tackling the American obesity epidemic has been a signature issue for the White House and first lady Michelle Obama. The menu regulations, finalized by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014, require calories to be listed on menus and menu boards of certain chain restaurants with 20 or more locations, and on certain vending machines.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

