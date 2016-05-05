FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Mexican president discuss immigration, anti-drugs fight: White House
May 6, 2016

Obama, Mexican president discuss immigration, anti-drugs fight: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto discussed immigration from Central America and the fight against heroin production during a phone call on Thursday, the White House said.

“The leaders committed to continue working jointly to address irregular migration from Central America,” the White House said in a statement. “They also pledged to intensify collaboration between our countries to reduce the production and consumption of heroin.”

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

