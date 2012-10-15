FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelle Obama's motorcade escorts injured in Ohio crash
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 15, 2012 / 11:39 PM / 5 years ago

Michelle Obama's motorcade escorts injured in Ohio crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two law enforcement officers in Michelle Obama’s motorcade were injured on Monday when their motorcycles hit each other as they were escorting the first lady in Delaware, Ohio.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment but were not seriously hurt, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were part of a motorcade en route to the airport from Delaware, where the first lady had delivered a speech at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The motorcade did not stop despite the accident, and the first lady was unhurt.

“The first lady is fine,” said a campaign official in Ohio. “Thankfully (the officers) were not seriously injured.”

In September a law enforcement officer was struck and killed while he was shutting down a road for President Barack Obama’s motorcade in Florida.

Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.