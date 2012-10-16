FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelle Obama's motorcade escorts injured in Ohio crash
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 16, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Michelle Obama's motorcade escorts injured in Ohio crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama participates in an election campaign rally to re-elect her husband Barack Obama at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two law enforcement officers in Michelle Obama’s motorcade were injured on Monday when their motorcycles hit each other as they were escorting the first lady in Delaware, Ohio.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment but were not seriously hurt, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were part of a motorcade en route to the airport from Delaware, where the first lady had delivered a speech at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The motorcade did not stop despite the accident, and the first lady was unhurt.

“The first lady is fine,” said a campaign official in Ohio. “Thankfully (the officers) were not seriously injured.”

In September a law enforcement officer was struck and killed while he was shutting down a road for President Barack Obama’s motorcade in Florida.

Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.