Want to know what Obama's listening to? Check Spotify

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (Reuters) - If hearing Barack Obama break into song hasn’t satisfied your presidential music needs, you can now listen to his playlists on Spotify.

The White House on Friday released two music sets “hand-created” by the president of the United States for daytime and evening listening as part of the launch of a new channel on the popular music-streaming service. And there is more to come.

“You can expect to see the White House share playlists created by people in the White House, as well as playlists curated around events and issues to engage the public,” a White House official said in an email.

Obama, who is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard and playing a lot of golf, is a music lover. He has made headlines on rare moments when he has grabbed a microphone in public and crooned.

His summer music selections contain a wide variety of artists from Beyoncé to Bob Dylan. The two playlists, provided by the White House, are listed below:

Daytime Playlist: spoti.fi/whitehouseday

“Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” – The Temptations

“Live It Up” – The Isley Brothers

“Memories Live” – Talib Kweli & Hi Tek

“Tombstone Blues” – Bob Dylan

”So Much Trouble in the World – Bob Marley & The Wailers

“Paradise” – Coldplay

“Tengo Un Trato” (Remix) – Mala Rodriguez

“Wang Dang Doodle” – Howlin’ Wolf

“Another Star” – Stevie Wonder

“Hot Fun in the Summertime” – Sly & The Family Stone

“Boozophilia” – Low Cut Connie

“Wherever Is Your Heart” – Brandi Carlile

“Good Day” – Nappy Roots

“Green Light” – John Legend

“Gimme Shelter” – The Rolling Stones

“Rock Steady” – Aretha Franklin

“Down Down the Deep River” – Okkervil River

“Pusher Love Girl” – Justin Timberlake

Earphones are seen on top of a smart phone with a Spotify logo on it, in Zenica February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

“Shake It Out” – Florence + The Machine

“La Salsa La Traigo Yo” – Sonora Carruseles

Evening Playlist: spoti.fi/whitehousenight

“My Favorite Things” – John Coltrane

“Superpower” (feat. Frank Ocean) – Beyoncé

“Moondance” – Van Morrison

“Is Your Love Big Enough?” – Lianne La Havas

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” – Al Green

“Red & White & Blue & Gold” – Aoife O’Donovan

“Nothing Even Matters” – Lauryn Hill and D‘Angelo

“The Best Is Yet to Come” – Frank Sinatra

“You Don’t Know Me” – Ray Charles

“I Found My Everything” – Mary J Blige

“Help Me” – Joni Mitchell

“I’ve Got Dreams to Remember” – Otis Redding

“Suzanne” – Leonard Cohen

“Feeling Good” – Nina Simone

“Stubborn Love” – The Lumineers

“Until” – Cassandra Wilson

“UMI Says” – Mos Def

“The Very Thought of You” – Billie Holiday

“Flamenco Sketches” – Miles Davis

“Woo” – Erykah Badu