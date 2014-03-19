FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama predicts Michigan State to win NCAA basketball championship
March 19, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Obama predicts Michigan State to win NCAA basketball championship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to remarks during his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama thinks Michigan State will win the NCAA men’s basketball college championship.

The problem? As president, Obama has correctly predicted the winner only once, when North Carolina won in 2009.

As announced on ESPN, Obama’s Final Four picks for the NCAA tournament, which starts this week, are: Michigan State, Arizona, Florida and Louisville.

Obama picked Michigan State to knock off top-ranked Florida to advance to the final against Louisville, which he predicted would beat Arizona.

To advance in the first round, Obama has Michigan State defeating Delaware, the university in Vice President Joe Biden’s home state.

“I think going against Michigan State is pretty tough,” Obama told ESPN in outlining his tournament bracket. “I’ll let Biden fill out his own bracket. If he wants to pick Delaware over Michigan State, I’ll let him do it.”

The president's bracket: here

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
