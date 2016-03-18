FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to host summit with Nordic leaders in May: White House
March 18, 2016

Obama to host summit with Nordic leaders in May: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the Chief of Missions Conference at the State Department in Washington March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will host the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in May for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit, the White House said on Friday.

The leaders will discuss terrorism, violent extremism, environmental and nuclear security issues among other topics at the summit on May 13, the White House said in a statement.

Obama last met with Nordic leaders during his trip to Sweden in September 2013, the statement said.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
