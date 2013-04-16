FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says expects more provocative moves from North Korea
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says expects more provocative moves from North Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Military officials applaud together with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during the Unhasu concert in Pyongyang, in this picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency April 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he expects more posturing and provocation by North Korea and, while he does not believe the Asian nation has the capacity to mount a nuclear weapon on a ballistic missile, the United States is preparing for “every contingency.”

“I think all of us would anticipate that - you know, North Korea will probably make more provocative moves - over the next several weeks,” Obama told NBC’s “Today” show.

“But our hope is that we can contain it and that we can move into a different phase in which they try to work through diplomatically some of these issues,” he said.

The interview was conducted on Monday before the bombings that killed three people and injured more than 100 people in Boston.

After a series of belligerent steps and statements in recent weeks, Pyongyang has issued new threats against South Korea demanding an apology for anti-North Korean protests.

The North has also rejected U.S. overtures for talks, but a U.S. military official said the North Korean leadership was looking for a way to cool down its charged rhetoric.

Obama said he believes North Korea’s saber rattling is similar to past patterns of behavior. Even so, the United States is taking precautionary measures, he said.

“We have to make sure that we are dealing with every contingency out there,” the president said. “And that’s why I’ve repositioned missile defense systems - to guard against any miscalculation on their part.”

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.