Pictures
June 23, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Obama's parenting advice: give kids lots of love and a few rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama interacts with children at Powell Elementary School in Washington March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, dad to two teenage girls, has some simple advice for raising kids.

“You give them unconditional love, and then you give them some structure and some rules, and they usually turn out really, really well,” Obama said in an interview that aired on CNN on Monday.

Obama said he and his wife Michelle were big believers in giving their daughters Malia, now 16, and Sasha, 13, chores.

“As soon as they can understand words, you start giving them some assignments,” he said in the interview.

“Bath. Eat your peas, pick up the toys off the floor. By the time they’re 16, they turn out pretty good, although they don’t always give you as much time with them as you want,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

