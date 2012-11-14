FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"No evidence" of classified information breach in Petraeus case: Obama
November 14, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

"No evidence" of classified information breach in Petraeus case: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday said no one has provided any evidence so far to indicate that classified information was disclosed as a result of the sex scandal that cost retired General David Petraeus his job as head of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Obama, speaking in his first formal press conference in eight months and his first since being re-elected last week, also said he is not supposed to meddle in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of the Petraeus matter, and he will not prejudge the investigation’s results.

“General Petraeus had an extraordinary career,” Obama said, but by Petraeus’ own assessment, the former top commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan no longer met the standards to keep running the CIA.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Sandra Maler

