Fighter jets intercept planes in Obama airspace near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two small planes that entered airspace restricted for President Barack Obama over the Los Angeles area were intercepted by F-16 fighters, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said on Thursday.

The planes, a Cessna 206 and Cherokee PA 28, were intercepted at mid-morning and escorted out of the area, NORAD said in a written statement on its website.

Obama is in Southern California for a series of fundraisers ahead of the November presidential election.