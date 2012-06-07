FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fighter jets intercept planes in Obama airspace near Los Angeles
#U.S.
June 7, 2012

Fighter jets intercept planes in Obama airspace near Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two small planes that entered airspace restricted for President Barack Obama over the Los Angeles area were intercepted by F-16 fighters, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said on Thursday.

The planes, a Cessna 206 and Cherokee PA 28, were intercepted at mid-morning and escorted out of the area, NORAD said in a written statement on its website.

Obama is in Southern California for a series of fundraisers ahead of the November presidential election.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb
