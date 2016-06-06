FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to visit Poland, Spain in NATO summit trip in July: White House
June 6, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Obama to visit Poland, Spain in NATO summit trip in July: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks to board the Marine One helicopter departing for travel to Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S. June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Poland and Spain next month to attend the NATO Summit, including a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss security issues, the White House said on Monday.

Obama will attend his last NATO summit in Warsaw from July 7 to July 9, the White House said in a statement. He then travels to meet with leaders in Spain, a NATO ally, from July 9 to July 11, it said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella Editing by W Simon

