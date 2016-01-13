FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says too many Americans feel 'the system is rigged': speech
January 13, 2016 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Obama says too many Americans feel 'the system is rigged': speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called on Tuesday for America to fix its political system to stop the practice of gerrymandering congressional districts, reduce the influence of money in politics, and make voting easier.

“Democracy breaks down when the average person feels their voice doesn’t matter, that the system is rigged in favor of the rich or the powerful or some narrow interest,” Obama said, according to his prepared remarks.

“Too many Americans feel that way right now. It’s one of the few regrets of my presidency  - that the rancor and suspicion between the parties has gotten worse instead of better,” he said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

