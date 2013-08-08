FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to hold news conference on Friday
August 8, 2013 / 8:25 PM / in 4 years

Obama to hold news conference on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Marine Corps Base-Camp Pendleton in California, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he plans to hold a news conference on Friday, the first on his own since April.

“I‘m going to be having a press conference tomorrow,” he said as reporters shouted questions after he met with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras at the White House.

Reporters asked why he decided to cancel a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Why don’t you ask that question tomorrow?” he said.

He has held joint news conferences with heads of state, and been interviewed by journalists. Those have been more limited sessions with fewer questions than he can expect at a full-scale news conference like the one he will hold on Friday.

He is likely to face questions about his decision to cancel a meeting with Putin out of frustration over Russia’s decision to grant asylum to former government intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States for leaking sensitive information.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Walsh

