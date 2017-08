President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd as he arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 10, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold his final press conference as president on Wednesday, the White House said.

The press conference will be held at 2:15 ET (19:15 GMT). Obama is set to leave office on Friday when he will be succeeded by Republican President-elect Donald Trump.