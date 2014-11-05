Obama says core principles the same after Republicans' midterm wins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday his administration was always looking for ways to improve but that its core principles remained the same after Republicans won election victories that will give them control of the U.S. Congress next year.
Obama, asked at a news conference whether the White House would engage in a post-election recalibration, said he would focus on improving the situation of the American people and not on his own ambitions.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney