White House report on strengthening privacy expected next month: speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will emphasize during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night that he has not forgotten the debate over Internet privacy ignited by the recent hacking of Sony Corp.

“No foreign nation, no hacker, should be able to shut down our networks, steal our trade secrets, or invade the privacy of American families, especially our kids,” according to a text of the speech released by the White House.

Intelligence agencies are preparing recommendations to guard against future privacy breaches and the administration will issue a report next month on the subject, according to the speech.