White House issues veto threat for House bill on regulatory process
February 3, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

White House issues veto threat for House bill on regulatory process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House issued a formal veto threat on Tuesday for a U.S. House of Representatives bill called the Unfunded Mandates Information and Transparency Act that would create new judicial reviews of regulations.

The bill in the Republican-controlled House would “introduce needless uncertainty into agency decision-making and undermine the ability of agencies to provide critical public health and safety protections,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham

