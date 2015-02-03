White House issues veto threat for House bill on regulatory process

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House issued a formal veto threat on Tuesday for a U.S. House of Representatives bill called the Unfunded Mandates Information and Transparency Act that would create new judicial reviews of regulations.
The bill in the Republican-controlled House would “introduce needless uncertainty into agency decision-making and undermine the ability of agencies to provide critical public health and safety protections,” the White House said.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham