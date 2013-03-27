Next step in Obama charm offensive: Dinner with Republican senators

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden listens to U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will launch a new round of schmoozing with his political opponents when he sits down to dinner with a dozen Republican senators on April 10.

Obama has been trying to gain Republican cooperation on a host of items on his second-term agenda including a deficit-reduction package, an overhaul of U.S. immigration laws and a tightening of gun regulations.

Criticized in his first term for keeping his opponents at arms-length, Obama is taking a different tack in the early months of his second term.

He and a group of Republican senators had dinner at a Washington hotel earlier this month and the president then visited Capitol Hill to talk to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The April 10 dinner is being organized by Republican Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia, according to Isakson’s office and a White House official.