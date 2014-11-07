FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No U.S.-Iran military coordination against Islamic State: Rice
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2014 / 5:23 PM / 3 years ago

No U.S.-Iran military coordination against Islamic State: Rice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

National Security Advisor Susan Rice speaks to the press about U.S. President Barack Obama's upcoming Asia trip while in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said on Friday the United States is not engaged in military coordination with Iran in countering Islamic State forces in the Middle East.

Rice, at a White House briefing, responded to a report that President Barack Obama had written a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about Islamic State by saying, “We are in no way engaged in any coordination - military coordination - with Iran on countering ISIL.”

Rice also said U.S. concerns about cybersecurity will be high on the agenda when President Barack Obama meets Chinese officials in Beijing next week.

Rice said there no plans for a formal meeting between Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit but that there might be opportunity for informal discussions.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.