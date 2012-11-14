FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President Obama says hopes to meet with Romney by year-end
November 14, 2012 / 7:28 PM / 5 years ago

President Obama says hopes to meet with Romney by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama says he has not met with his Republican opponent, Governor Mitt Romney, since the election last week but hopes to do so before the end of the year.

“We haven’t scheduled something yet,” Obama said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I hope it’s before the end of the year, though, that we have a chance to sit down and talk,” he said, noting that he could envision a future role in public service for Romney.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler

