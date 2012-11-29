FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romney arrives at White House for lunch with Obama
November 29, 2012 / 5:47 PM / 5 years ago

Romney arrives at White House for lunch with Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is pictured as he arrives at the White House for a private lunch with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrived at the White House on Thursday for private talks with President Barack Obama, their first meeting since this month’s election.

Romney, who lost a bitterly fought contest to the Democratic incumbent, stepped out of a black sport-utility vehicle at around 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and entered the West Wing of the White House.

The lunch meeting is a chance for Obama to show bipartisanship at a time when he is seeking Republican cooperation to avoid a looming “fiscal cliff.”

For Romney, it is an opportunity to begin rebuilding his political stature after his party’s disappointing outcome in the November 6 election.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

