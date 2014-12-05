FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with UK's Prince William at White House
December 5, 2014 / 7:34 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to meet with UK's Prince William at White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince William (L) and his wife Catherine , Duchess of Cambridge leave the Royal Variety Performance in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William will meet with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office on Monday, part of a visit to Washington to a conference on illegal trafficking of ivory and other wildlife, the White House said.

The visit is part of a trip next week to New York City by William and his wife, Kate, known officially since their 2011 wedding as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“The president welcomes the prince’s work in this global fight against what is both a national security threat and a devastating environmental problem,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
