U.S. 'deeply disappointed' at Russian opposition leader conviction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House spokesman said on Thursday the United States is “deeply disappointed and concerned” at the conviction of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and called on Russia to allow an appeal and cease pressure on anti-corruption activists.
“Navalny’s harsh prison sentence is the latest example of a disturbing trend aimed at suppressing dissent in civil society in Russia,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.
