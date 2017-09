U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan addresses the forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he hoped President Barack Obama would offer a plan for defeating Islamic State in his final State of the Union address.

“Americans are so anxious about their security,” Ryan told reporters, saying he wanted to see Obama propose “a comprehensive plan to defeat ISIS,” using an acronym for Islamic State.