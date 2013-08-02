FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate confirms White, Stein, Piwowar to serve on SEC
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 2, 2013 / 1:57 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate confirms White, Stein, Piwowar to serve on SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEC Chair Mary Jo White testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed President Barack Obama’s choices of Mary Jo White, Kara Stein and Michael Piwowar as members of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Senate unanimously approved the nominees. White has been serving as chair of the SEC since April and with Thursday’s Senate vote, she will be able to continue as a commissioner until mid-2019.

Stein is an aide to Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, a senior member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. She replaces SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter.

Piwowar, a Republican, replaces Troy Paredes. He is an aide to Senate Banking Committee senior Republican Mike Crapo of Idaho.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch and Richard Cowan; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.