Army officer removed from sex assault prevention job over police probe
May 16, 2013 / 10:35 PM / in 4 years

Army officer removed from sex assault prevention job over police probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Army officer who managed the sexual assault prevention office at Fort Campbell military base in Kentucky has been removed from his job over allegations he violated a protection order requested by his ex-wife, the Army said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Darin Haas was removed from his job as program manager of the Fort Campbell Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Prevention/Equal Opportunity office, as police investigated the allegations.

The Army said in a statement Haas was due to retire anyway and his replacement would take over immediately. It noted that Haas had a contentious divorce and that both he and his wife had orders of protection against each other.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander

