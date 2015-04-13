FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After visiting other 49 states, Obama plans May trip to South Dakota
April 13, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

After visiting other 49 states, Obama plans May trip to South Dakota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of the Summit of the Americas in Panama City, Panama April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will next month visit South Dakota, the only state he has not visited since taking office in 2009, to deliver the commencement speech at a technical institute, KSFY television reported on Monday.

Obama told the TV station during an interview on Monday that he would deliver the 2015 commencement speech for Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, said KSFY, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Obama cited LATI’s strong graduation rate as a reason he decided to visit the school,” it said. The commencement ceremony is planned for May 8.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
