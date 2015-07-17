FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to appear on one of Jon Stewart's final 'Daily Show' episodes
July 17, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to appear on one of Jon Stewart's final 'Daily Show' episodes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) participates in a taping of the Daily Show with Jon Stewart at the Comedy Central Studios in New York, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will tape his seventh appearance on Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” in New York on Tuesday, the White House said on Friday.

Obama has appeared on Comedy Central’s satirical news show twice as president and four times prior to that.

This is likely to be the last appearance Obama makes since Stewart has announced that he will be leaving the show on Aug. 6.

The White House did not announce when the segment with Obama would air.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott

