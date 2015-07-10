FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recipe winners dine on brussels sprouts, smoothies at White House
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 10, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Recipe winners dine on brussels sprouts, smoothies at White House

Megan Cassella

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets the 2015 winners of the Healthy Lunchtime Challenge at the annual Kids’ State Dinner at the White House in Washington July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House state dinners are not normally known for centerpieces made of brussels sprouts, green smoothies and eating with your fingers.

But when your guests are 55 students who won a nationwide healthy recipe contest, it is a fitting feast to promote first lady Michelle Obama’s campaign to end childhood obesity.

President Barack Obama, who dropped by as a surprise, told the youngsters to spread their healthy eating habits to their friends.

“The truth is that parents, it turns out, don’t always have the most influence,” he said. “What really helps is when their friends at school are all like, ‘You’re having chips? I‘m sorry, I‘m having the Barack-amole,'” he said, referencing a topping on one of the winning recipes, a healthy taco dish.

The winners were chosen from nearly 1,000 entries for recipes ranging from “Deliciousness over Rice” to “Secret Service Pizza Delight.”

After speaking to the group, Barack Obama glanced at a table where a girl had knocked something over.

“That’s OK,” he told her. “When I‘m at state dinners, I‘m always spilling things.”

“Usually,” he added, “on my tie.”

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.