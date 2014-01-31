Obama says Super Bowl likely to 'come down to the last play'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is not saying who he thinks will win the Super Bowl on Sunday, only that it’s probably going to come down to the last play.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks take the field in New Jersey on Sunday to decide the National Football League championship. The Broncos are slight favorites.

In a CNN interview taped on Thursday for Friday release, Obama declined to take sides.

“I think it’s going to come down to the last play and I think in the end of the day - I‘m not going to pick because I don’t want to offend any of the great cities participating,” he said.

Seahawks’ star cornerback Richard Sherman has come under fire from football fans for a televised rant after he made the key play in sealing Seattle’s narrow victory over the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago to get the Seahawks into the matchup against Denver.

Stanford-educated Sherman rose up from humble beginnings in California.

“He’s a great cornerback who made a great play and won the game for the Seahawks,” said Obama, who added that Sherman had probably found “a good way to get attention” much like the trash talking that Muhammad Ali used to do as a champion boxer in his prime.

Pressed by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on who he thought would win, Obama demurred.

“Come on man, I love the state of Washington and I love the state of Colorado,” he said.