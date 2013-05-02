FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says continuing to assess level of aid to Syria
May 2, 2013 / 10:32 PM / in 4 years

Obama says continuing to assess level of aid to Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a joint news conference with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured) at the National Palace in Mexico City May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States continues to assess how much aid to provide Syrian opposition forces and that he is considering “all options” in response to the apparent use of chemical weapons inside Syria.

“We are continually evaluating the situation on the ground, working with our international partners to find the best way to move a political transition,” he said at a press conference during a visit to Mexico. “As we’ve seen evidence of further bloodshed, potential use of chemical weapons inside of Syria, what I’ve said is that we’re going to look at all options.”

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Walsh

