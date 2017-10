U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a joint news conference with Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla after their meeting at Casa Amarilla in San Jose May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he does not foresee a scenario in which he would send U.S. ground troops to Syria.

At a news conference in the Costa Rican capital, Obama also vowed the United States would take a cautious approach to responding to Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons, saying he will not “leap before we look.”