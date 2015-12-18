FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Syria's Assad has lost legitimacy, needs to leave
December 18, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Syria's Assad has lost legitimacy, needs to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had lost legitimacy in the eyes of a majority of his country and needs to depart to open the door to an end of the “bloodletting” there.

“I think that Assad is going to have to leave in order for the country to stop the bloodletting and for all the parties involved to be able to move forward in a non-sectarian way,” Obama said at a news conference at the White House. “He has lost legitimacy in the eyes of a large majority of the country.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

