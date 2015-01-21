FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury's Lew presses business tax reform
#Business News
January 21, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

Treasury's Lew presses business tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pauses during remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Too many business decisions are skewed by the country’s “dysfunctional” tax code, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday in a renewed call for Democrats and Republicans to team up in a reform drive.

A day after President Obama called for an overhaul of the business tax system in his State of the Union address, Lew elaborated on the administration’s plan - including a lower top corporate rate, ensuring more taxes are paid on foreign earnings, and closing a host of loopholes.

“The choice between debt accumulation or reduction, between investments in real estate or manufacturing should not be driven by tax planning; and when it is, it hurts economic growth and America’s working families,” Lew said in comments at the Brookings Institution. “When our system rewards businesses for having the best lobbyist or most creative accountant, it shifts resources away from the core mission of growing the economy and creating jobs.” 

Reporting By Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
