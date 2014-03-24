Pennsylvania man arraigned in misaddressed White House threat

U.S. President Barack Obama walks away from the Oval Office before making a statement about Ukraine on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A western Pennsylvania man serving prison time for child sex abuse appeared in federal court in Pittsburgh on Monday to face charges of threatening U.S. President Barack Obama and his family, or perhaps their neighbors.

Joseph Savage, 34, sent a threatening letter to 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., not 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the address of the White House, prosecutors said. The block he sent the letter to is the site of Commerce Department offices, a park and some historic buildings.

Savage was arraigned on two counts of threatening the president or the president’s family.

He sent the threat in October from the Fayette County Prison, where he was awaiting trial on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child. He has since been sentenced to 12-1/2 to 25 years in state prison.

He could face up to 10 years in federal prison on the threat charges.