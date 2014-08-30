FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. authorities investigate suspected threat against Obama: reports
August 30, 2014 / 12:39 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. authorities investigate suspected threat against Obama: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives onboard Air Force One at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Authorities in Connecticut on Friday were investigating a possible threat against President Barack Obama, local media reported.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, issued a statement saying, “Information has been received by law enforcement regarding a potentially suspicious person and vehicle. We are working with our local law enforcement partners to determine the validity of the information provided.”

The Hartford Courant said state police were searching for a man who allegedly had made a threat against Obama and was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

Obama was scheduled to be in Rhode Island on Friday night for a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler

