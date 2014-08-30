Car tied to suspected threat against Obama found in Connecticut

U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the South Lawn towards Marine One at the White House in Washington before departing for New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

HAMDEN Conn. (Reuters) - A car sought in connection with a suspected threat against President Barack Obama has been located in Connecticut, authorities said on Saturday.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for presidential security, had asked state police for help in locating the car in connection with a possible threat to the president, State Police Lieutenant J. Paul Vance said.

Both the state police and the Secret Service declined to specify the nature of the threat.

The vehicle, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, was found late Friday night in Hamden, a suburb of New Haven, Vance said.

Obama on Friday night was in Newport, Rhode Island, which is about 90 miles east of Hamden, attending a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fundraiser.

The Secret Service, in a statement on Saturday, said that it had investigated information about a suspicious person and vehicle and was working to determine its validity.

“There have been no arrests or charges brought in this case at this point,” Secret Service spokeswoman Nicole Mainor said in the statement.

The car was found near an ice rink and a group of apartment complexes, police said.

(Corrects paragraph 5 to show that Newport is east of Hamden instead of west, corrects byline to remove “and”)