Obama to travel after State of the Union speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to three states over three days after giving his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, going on the road to drum up support for his economic and other policy proposals, the White House said on Sunday.

Obama will travel to the Asheville, North Carolina, area on Wednesday, the Atlanta, Georgia, area on Thursday, and the Chicago area on Friday, the White House said in a statement.

Obama will seek support for new economic proposals as well his push for reform of U.S. gun and immigration laws in his Tuesday address, which is likely to be watched by millions of people.

“The president will travel to three different communities to discuss proposals, unveiled in the speech, that focus on strengthening the economy for the middle class and those striving to get there,” the White House said.