Obama says made specific suggestions to Trump during 'cordial' conversations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday his conversations with President-elect Donald Trump have been cordial and in some cases he made specific suggestions and offered thoughts about maintaining the integrity of democratic institutions.
"He has listened. I can't say that he will end up implementing, but the conversations themselves have been cordial," Obama said at a White House news conference.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernard Orr