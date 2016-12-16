FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says made specific suggestions to Trump during 'cordial' conversations
December 16, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 8 months ago

Obama says made specific suggestions to Trump during 'cordial' conversations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday his conversations with President-elect Donald Trump have been cordial and in some cases he made specific suggestions and offered thoughts about maintaining the integrity of democratic institutions.

"He has listened. I can't say that he will end up implementing, but the conversations themselves have been cordial," Obama said at a White House news conference.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernard Orr

