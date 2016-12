U.S. President Barack Obama talks about cyber hacking during the U.S. presidential election as he holds his final news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to journalists as he participates in his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday his conversations with President-elect Donald Trump have been cordial and in some cases he made specific suggestions and offered thoughts about maintaining the integrity of democratic institutions.

"He has listened. I can't say that he will end up implementing, but the conversations themselves have been cordial," Obama said at a White House news conference.

