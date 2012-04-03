FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama's uncle gets hardship driver's license
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 3, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

Obama's uncle gets hardship driver's license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s uncle has been granted a special hardship driver’s license after having his regular license suspended last week in a drunken driving case.

Onyango Obama of Framingham, west of Boston, is the half-brother of the president’s late father. He was charged with drunken driving in August after rolling through a stop sign.

Sara Lavoie, spokeswoman for the state Registry of Motor Vehicles, said Obama got the special license at a hearing on Monday, allowing him keep his job as manager of two liquor stores.

Onyango Obama “provided the necessary documentation to receive a hardship license - proof of enrollment in an alcohol treatment program and a letter from his employer,” Lavoie said.

Obama still faces a pending immigration case. He was briefly held by the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement in August on suspicion of violating a 1992 order to return to Kenya.

Reporting By Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.